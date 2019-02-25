Jason Momoa says Karl Lagerfeld designed his Oscars suit around that pink hair scrunchie

Jason Momoa, he of towering Hawaiian build and wavy hair, donned a second Fendi suit designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.
And apparently Lagerfeld made a second hair scrunchie to go with it, too.
After the ceremony, the “Aquaman” star strolled into the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts across town. This after he went viral online for wearing a pink scrunchie on his wrist on the Oscars red carpet and while presenting an award alongside Helen Mirren.
Lagerfeld, he said, designed the Fendi Men’s Made to Measure tux he wore to the ceremony entirely around that pink scrunchie, according to Times reporter Amy Kaufman.
The pale pink hair accessory was occupied holding up the actor’s man bun at the party, but he had a darker number on his wrist to complete the second look.
On the red carpet, Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet, who wore Fendi Couture to both events, told ABC that Lagerfeld designed Momoa’s tux “personally for him.”