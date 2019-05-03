Meghan Markle inspires new jewelry from L.A. designer Adina Reyter

An homage to Markle’s sensibilities, the Grace collection features marquis diamond earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces. “It’s super-feminine and so classic, but it still has a modern feel to it,” Reyter said of the pieces, which are at a higher price point ($798 to $3,298) than her previous collections. “It has a little more weight to it. The diamonds are a little bit bigger. This collection is for the customer that’s been buying pieces with us for years, and now she earns a little bit more money. She’s doing better at her job. She’s in a different place in her life. … And, to be honest with you, as am I.”