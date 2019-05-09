John Elliott’s first stand-alone store opens in West Hollywood

That leafy green space is home to the label’s footwear, while the seasonal men’s and women’s collections are displayed toward the front of the space (on the right and left, respectively) with the core nonseasonal offerings including denim, jersey and French terry pieces in the middle. That center space is also where you’ll find pieces from Elliott’s many collaborative efforts. At opening, that includes chunky chain-link jewelry (a partnership with M.A.R.S.), strappy sandals (Suicoke), bikers jackets (with Blackmeans) and sneakers and apparel (with Nike).