Who needs L.A. fashion week? Not these designers

Even more hands on these days is Tracy Feith — a onetime favorite of Michelle Obama whose 20 years in New York saw him own six stores in New York and L.A. until the financial crisis forced him to shut down and retreat. He moved to Los Angeles nine years ago and took a gig leading design at Toms footwear, then went on to develop the L.A. brand Warm. When that contract was up, he sewed a pretty dress at home in Beachwood Canyon — a frothy short prairie-style dress with full sleeves — and posted it to his Instagram account. He received eight orders for the $795 dress in two hours.That was the birth of Feith Club, the label he designs from home — sewing his own samples — and manufactures in downtown L.A. He has no website, though he’s thinking about working toward one, and sells almost entirely through Instagram direct messaging. (Customers come from as far away as Latvia.) “Occasionally, it’ll progress to email,” he says.