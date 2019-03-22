Meet the power players shaping L.A.'s fashion future

There are nearly as many boutiques curating the L.A. aesthetic as there are neighborhoods and miles of freeway to traverse, but only one name has become nearly synonymous with SoCal cool: Fred Segal, which dates to the 1960s. The current majority stakeholder of the brand (worldwide rights to the Fred Segal name were sold in 2012) is Evolution Media Capital. They’re determined to export the Los Angeles fashion experience — ivy-covered walls and iconic red, white and blue logo and all — around the globe. There are outposts as far afield as Taipei, Zurich and Kuala Lumpur and as near as the Tom Bradley terminal of LAX and Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The last of those, a 13,000-square-foot flagship, bowed in late 2017 and has prided itself on trying to recreate the meandering retail experience of its namesake shopping centers (the two original Fred Segal centers are no more, though the ivy walls and signs remain at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard). It’s also worked hard to showcase hometown brands that have included George Esquivel, Libertine, Wolk Morais, Staud and Simon Miller.