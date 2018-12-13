Stylish last-minute holiday presents for everyone on your list

It’s almost here. The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for all the VIPs on your list, from people to puppies. We also have last-minute gift ideas for him and for her.

Get turnt Master & Dynamic for Ermenegildo Zegna Couture chevron-patterned leather and aluminum turntable. $2,600. Available at Ermenegildo Zegna in Beverly Hills, zegna.us. Browse gift guide topic: Fashion forward »

Hit the slopes Louis Vuitton graphic-patterned fiberglass and poplar wood Alpes skis and adjustable poles. $5,200. Available at Louis Vuitton in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, us.louisvuitton.com.

The wonder backpack MCM X Wizpak backpack with built-in Bluetooth 3D surround sound speaker system; remote control, power button and SOS panic button on shoulder straps; inner 13-inch laptop sleeve, USB charging ports. $2,150. Available at MCM at Beverly Center in L.A., mcm.com.

Feel-good PJs Donald Robertson X Sant and Abel flag-patterned cotton jersey Team Immigrant kids pajama set, sizes 2 to 12 for children (also available in men’s and women’s sizes). $59. Available at santandabel.com.

A howlin' good hoodie Give your dog street cred with this Very Important Puppies X Heron Preston heron-print dog hoodie; in sizes XS to XL. $182. Available at veryimportantpuppies.dog.

Fabulous fur cleanser Kiehl’s Since 1951 Cuddly Coat Cleansing Spritz with chamomile flower extract refreshes and deodorizes a dog’s coat between groomings. $13. Available at Kiehl's stores, kiehls.com.

Beachy hair vibes Malibu-based Mermaid Perfume’s Mermaid No. 1 shampoo and conditioner set with key notes of orange blossom flower and coconut. $60. Available at mermaidperfume.com.

Skater chic Hermès painted maple long board with alloy trucks and wheels. $3,525. Available at Hermès in Beverly Hills, hermes.com.

Hot wheels Heroes Motors 1972 Birmingham Small Arms company classic British flat track racing motorcycle with chromed Trackmaster frame. $24,900. Available at heroesmotors.com.

For the music-minded James Trussart three-tone Ganja Steelcaster guitar with maple neck, handcrafted in L.A. in a design similar to one made for Ziggy Marley. $5,300. Available at 213-989-1554 or jamestrussart.com

Soulful candles Sandoval coconut oil-based, aromatic candles hand-blended in L.A. with natural essential oils in five scents, each containing a charged energy crystal. $60 each. Available at studiosandoval.com.

The refined gift box Eric Buterbaugh Luxe Curated Gift Box with rose-scented candle, gold wick trimmer and snuffer, snake-print match box, bespoke chocolates, notecard with quotes from Buterbaugh. $175. Available at Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles, flowers.ercibuterbaugh.com.

Get kitschy in the kitchen Aprons by Jem latex dish gloves with sequined trim. $45. Available in Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills store andneimanmarcus.com.

Supercool soap andneimanmarcus.com. Tamanohada Tai fish Welcome Soap on a rope, crafted in a wooden mold in Japan to symbolize good fortune (also in black). $45. Available at Please Do Not Enter in downtown Los Angeles.

Fly sunnglasses Calvin Klein 205W39NYC engraved-rim titanium Pilot sunglasses with leather brow bar and tinted sun-protective lenses. $495. Available atcalvinklein.com.

Pampered pooch Tiffany & Co. leather dog collar in sizes extra-small to XL. $200 to $300 with same-day personalization. Available at Tiffany & Co. store in Beverly Hills, tiffany.com.

Who's your fashion spirit animal? “Fashion Oracles: Life and Style Inspiration from the Fashion Greats” set of 50 boxed cards by Camilla Morton and illustrated by Anna Higgie from Laurence King Publishing, $14.99. Available at Tweak in Beverly Grove, chroniclebooks.com.

A tray made for L.A. Hollywood at Home porcelain Star Maps tray illustrated by L.A.-based artist Konstantin Kakanias. $105. Available at Hollywood at Home in West Hollywood, hollywoodathome.com.

Survive the holidays in style Elder Statesman Survival Kit with cashmere Short Bunny Echo beanie hat, dyed cashmere Yosemite socks and flask with cashmere cover made in L.A. $875. Available at the Elder Statesman in West Hollywood, elder-statesman.com.

Whimsical wine fragrances Dr. Vranjes diffuser in Rosso Nobile, inspired by a Napa Valley red wine with notes of orange, violet, magnolia, plum, red grape, strawberry and raspberry in a crystal decanter. $343. Available at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills and at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, neimanmarcus.com.

#HomeGoals PhotoGenics + Co No. 2 Indica Interior Mist hand-mixed in L.A. with cannabis essence, bergamot, sandalwood, musk, marine, ivy and bay leaf essential oils, leather tassel-trim pump bottle and concrete stand. $155. Available at photogenics-us.myshopify.com.

Sleepy time Aromatherapy Associates Your Best Night’s Sleep set of Relax body wash and body oil, Deep Relax bath and shower oil and Revive Morning bath and shower oil. $63. Available at Nordstrom stores and aromatherapyassociates.com.

The classic T-shirt Madeworn made-in-L.A. screen-printed and hand-distressed T-shirt. $175. Available at madeworn.com.

Skates that shine Pulse silver LED light-up roller skates for kids with six flashing modes, sizes 1 to 8; also in gold. $100. Available at Neiman Marcus stores in Beverly Hills and Topanga, neimanmarcus.com.

Wingin' it Stella McCartney girls toucan-print sweater with fleece fringe. $102. Available at Stella McCartney boutiques in West Hollywood and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, stellamccartney.com.

Bold earphones Happy-nes earphones with handcrafted cables, $85 including a percentage to benefit the Children’s Autism Foundation. Available at Nordstrom stores at the Grove in L.A. and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, sodasays.com.

