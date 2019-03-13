Jessica Chastain, Busy Philipps celebrate at Marie Claire’s Change Makers event

In a quiet corner, Nina Dobrev told us she had just come from South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, where her latest movie, “Run This Town,” premiered. “I hadn’t seen the film yet and I was a little nervous, because you never know when you’re shooting a scene what’s going to make it into the movie and what’s not,” she said. “I left the theater feeling good because the storyline that was most important to me was there — the storyline involving sexual harassment in the workplace — and how my character dealt with it and confronted that adversity head on.”