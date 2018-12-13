Model Miranda Kerr continues to focus on skin care with her new Kora Organics pop-up at the Grove

Miranda Kerr, a mother of two young sons, supermodel and entrepreneur, has long mastered the art of balancing parenthood and career. So tending to her teething baby, Hart (whom she welcomed earlier this year with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel), and unveiling a pop-up shop for her skin-care brand, Kora Organics, during the same week comes as second nature to the Brentwood resident. Her certified organic line had its pop-up debut at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles last month.
“Kora Organics is my baby girl,” said Kerr, who launched the line in 2009 in her native Australia. Her skin-care line, which landed at Sephora two years ago, has had sales growth of more than 800% in 2018, she said.
After numerous successful pop-ups Down Under, a Stateside debut was a natural step for the line, which features healing hero ingredient noni fruit extract. Kora Organics was invited to set up shop at the Grove as part of an experiential shopping concept, which is going through February and features kiosks dotted around the outdoor retail destination. Ten other brands are also participating, including e-commerce jewelry line BaubleBar, beauty line Charlotte Tilbury and subscription box service FabFitFun.
The Kora Organics booth is hard to miss thanks in part to its baby blue umbrella, one of the many details Kerr weighed in on as the idea came to life. Then there are the rose-gold accents to reflect the line’s distinct sleek packaging and cheery, colorful illustrations highlighting the range’s key ingredients.
Kerr also had a hand in the product display, spotlighting award-winning bestsellers such as the Noni Glow Face Oil ($68), Noni Radiant Eye Oil ($38) and the newly introduced Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening & Exfoliating Mask ($48), shown alongside rose quartz crystals, which is said to be the stone of self-love and acceptance. “All Kora Organics products are filtered through rose quartz in the manufacturing process,” said Kerr, who is also a proponent of new-age treatments such as reiki and crystal healing. “The brand philosophy is all about a 360-degree approach to health and wellness to feed your mind, your body and your skin.”
Kerr’s journey toward the world of clean beauty was a natural one. Spending time on her grandparents’ farm in Gunnedah, New South Wales, she learned the benefits of organic farming and healthy living. “My whole family believes health is wealth,” said Kerr, whose eyes were also opened to the world of chemicals in food and skin care by the Bill Stratham’s 2006 book, “The Chemical Maze.”
Through her exposure to numerous skin-care and beauty brands as a model, Kerr discovered what she felt was a hole in the market for an efficacious certified-organic beauty brand. “If you know what you’re putting on your skin and it gives you just as good results as other products, it’s a no-brainer,” Kerr said.
On Nov. 29, Kerr joined celebrations for the Grove pop-up shops, where guests had a chance to meet her and test-drive the range under a specially erected tent at the shopping center that sheltered attendees on a rare L.A. rainy evening.
“It’s a great opportunity to have the brand out there and in the Grove because it’s such a fun little place,” Kerr said. “Especially at this time of year when people are looking for great gifts.” She pointed to items such as the gua sha Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor ($58), a beautifying stone designed to help improve circulation and lymphatic drainage.
Guests were also treated to their own special gift: a mini reiki healing treatment offered by practitioners on hand at the Kora Organics booth. “We’re all so busy, and there are certain tools I find to help re-energize [myself],” said Kerr, a longtime devotee of the technique, which she not only receives but also practices. “I wanted to share those with other people and see if they would help them as well.”