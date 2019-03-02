Review: At Paris Fashion Week, Balmain has spikes and ruffles for the rabble-rouser

A lot of the wardrobe for rebelles and rabble-rousers keyed into the traditional signifiers of youthful rebellion, mostly pointedly the motorcycle jacket silhouette which was served up here in a range of fabrications including leather, denim and PVC, most of them heavily spiked. The notion of strength was telegraphed by super-strong shoulders (emerging as a super-strong seasonal trend thanks to high-profile appearances on the runways at Rick Owens and Saint Laurent), either by way of boxy-silhouette capes and coats or by a garden of floral embellishments stretching from shoulder-to-shoulder.