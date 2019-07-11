The Petersen’s ‘Disruptors’ exhibition rethinks the car — from the wheels up

“A lot of the inspiration for this is the early turn-of-the-century Amish horse and buggy,” he explained. “If the horse leaves, what are you left with? Just a buggy. … And the horse wasn’t designed for us to ride — it just wants to eat grass – but we turned it into transportation. So I asked ‘What does the automobile want to be for itself? What would it be if it didn’t have us to deal with?’ It would want to be lightweight, it would want to be able to go anywhere and it would want to be efficient. So the engine is in the middle for weight distribution and everything hangs from the frame, which is on top of the car.”