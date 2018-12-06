Global-Warming White, Offred Red and other 2019 Pantone Color of the Year picks that never were

It’s almost impossible to ignore the political subtext of Wednesday’s big reveal that Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year is Living Coral, described in the announcement as “an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone.” That’s because the health of the planet’s coral reefs has been threatened by rising sea temperatures linked to global climate change, and the current U.S. commander-in-chief (he of the carrot-colored coif) is a staunch skeptic of human-caused global warming.