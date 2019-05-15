Your guide to the best women’s surf gear — made by women

Just a few years ago, the gear options available to women surfers were woefully lacking. But a new crop of brands is beginning to change this — with pieces designed specially for women surfers, by women surfers. In a market once dominated by string bikinis and revealing board shorts, there is now a stylish array of beautifully tailored neoprene wetsuits, rash guards and stay-put swimsuits, all made with the common goal of getting more women of all skill levels into the water — and helping them look and feel their best in the lineup. Here, six companies that are reimagining women’s surf wear.