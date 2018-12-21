Goop brings on first formal creative director

Something else that shouldn’t be expected forever is Paltrow continuing to be so many executives in one as well as the sole face of the brand. It seems lately she’s using herself to get things off the ground, like the podcast, which she hosts less frequently; the fashion line, which she’s modeled relatively little of over the last year; the magazine, which now has its own editor in chief in Danielle Pergament, and even one of the three covers this year featured Liya Kebede instead of Paltrow — a first.