Through Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian aims to reach ‘the modern woman’

“I got rid of so many things — even my kids’ hair gel that’s made for kids was a horrible score and I had no idea and I was so upset about it,” she said. “The other thing about the importance of the law with Congress that we’re hoping gets passed is we shouldn’t have to be doing this. We shouldn’t have to be, as consumers, going into a store and scanning every product and going through our whole bathrooms or having kids’ products that are hazardous to our children. It will bother me when people are like, ‘this is something that you’re fighting for is beauty reform?’ Every single human for the most part uses some kind of personal care product — toothpaste, deodorant, lotion, sunscreen — it’s not only makeup. There are many other causes that I’m passionate about and would love to start getting involved in more, but I’m just like, let’s get this passed and move on.”