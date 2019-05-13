Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ‘Veep’ costumes go up for auction after show finale

While the state of women in politics has ebbed and flowed during the run of “Veep” (Hillary Clinton’s loss; the Democrat women’s gains in the U.S. House), Louis-Dreyfus’ look as fictional president Selina Meyer has stayed consistent. “I feel like the real world is trying to catch up with ‘Veep,'” says costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager of Meyer’s distinctively stylish Washington, D.C., look. “But people have been more inspired in the real world to be braver in choice of color, and that’s been nice to see. If you can express yourself in a fun way and don’t feel like you have to blend in, it’s a step in the right direction.”