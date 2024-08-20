Chef That! Thai Ice Cream Sundae!
Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai makes a Thai ice cream sundae with caramel sauce, fried bananas and lychee.
In our first Chef That! episode, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi brings us a Thai ice cream sundae made with Thai tea caramel sauce, fried bananas and lychees. Find the full recipe at this L.A. Times Food link. And note that Pichetrungsi, whose Sherman Oaks restaurant was the 2022 L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year, will showcase some of his cooking for VIP ticketholders at this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl on Sept. 21 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot. Tickets are available here.