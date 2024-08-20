Ice Cream Sundae With Thai Tea Caramel and Fried Bananas

Make the caramel: In a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium heat, add the palm and white sugars. Add 5 tablespoons brewed Thai tea. Add the cream of tartar (it helps prevent crystallization). Stir with a rubber spatula continuously until the sugars dissolve, 1 to 2 minutes. Continue to stir until the caramel sauce starts to froth vigorously, about 3 to 3½ minutes. Then add the plant butter, coconut milk and salt, stirring to combine. Stir for 1 to 2 minutes, then turn the heat to low and stir occasionally, until reduced to about the consistency of condensed milk, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. It will thicken as it cools.