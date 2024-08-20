Ice Cream Sundae With Thai Tea Caramel and Fried Bananas
Anajak Thai chef-owner Justin Pichetrungsi’s ice cream sundae features vegan ice cream (he uses L.A.-founded Awan made with coconut cream) and a vegan Thai tea caramel, made with plant butter. You can use the ice cream of your choice — and whatever butter you like for the caramel sauce. The sundae is garnished with crispy-crunchy fried bananas, another of his vegan recipes (dipped in a batter featuring coconut milk). And instead of a cherry on top, he uses peeled lychees. Watch the video below — part of our Chef That! series — to see how Pichetrungsi puts together the sundae.
Vegan Ice Cream Sundaes With Thai Tea Caramel Sauce and Fried Bananas
Make Thai tea: Heat the water over medium-high heat until just before boiling. Remove from the heat and add the tea mix. Stir to mix and let steep for 1 to 2 minutes, then strain. Set aside.
Make the caramel: In a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium heat, add the palm and white sugars. Add 5 tablespoons brewed Thai tea. Add the cream of tartar (it helps prevent crystallization). Stir with a rubber spatula continuously until the sugars dissolve, 1 to 2 minutes. Continue to stir until the caramel sauce starts to froth vigorously, about 3 to 3½ minutes. Then add the plant butter, coconut milk and salt, stirring to combine. Stir for 1 to 2 minutes, then turn the heat to low and stir occasionally, until reduced to about the consistency of condensed milk, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. It will thicken as it cools.
Put two or three scoops of ice cream into each of four bowls, drizzle with the Thai tea caramel sauce and garnish with two or three pieces of fried banana. Sprinkle with sesame seeds as well as peanuts and lychees, if desired, and serve immediately.
