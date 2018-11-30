Hanukkah: How to make oversize potato and root vegetable latkes for the holiday

Of the many things I learned cooking alongside Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck, over the course of two “Cravings” cookbooks, choosing peanut oil for frying was one of the most life-changing. Things fried in peanut oil crisp and brown with less burning; taste lighter and less greasy than foods fried in other oils; and acquire a subtle toasty flavor. I always default to it now, though canola or safflower work well if peanut allergies are an issue. Heat your oil to medium and not much higher; you want the insides to cook along with the outsides.