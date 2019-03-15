Bagel pop-up Maury’s finally opens a bricks-and-mortar shop

Kaplan’s grandparents were Orthodox and his mom’s father was “a really good cook,” with a repertoire that included cabbage and shells, cholent, and jelly omelets. But the bagel he has spent years perfecting is based on his memory of the one his mother would pack for his lunch at a Jewish day school. It was likely from Lender’s, the first brand to offer prepackaged bagels in supermarkets, but he remembers it as “something delicious.” When he started working toward the bagel he makes now — on the smaller side, “so you can eat two,” he says, perfectly chewy, with a thin, crisp exterior and dusted with za’atar or rolled in his everything-spice mixture ­— he was nostalgic, he said, “for a bagel that I’ve never actually had.”