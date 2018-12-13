From Phuket to Mexico City, a Thai chef puts down roots

The story of how she arrived at the role of chef-owner of two popular Mexico City restaurants is equally unusual. Born in the province of Phang Nga in southern Thailand in 1984, she absorbed recipes from her mother and aunties when she was young and later studied hospitality in Bangkok. After learning massage and physical therapy, she was contracted as a masseuse by the Banyan Tree luxury hotel and resort group in Bangkok. When the company asked if she would be willing to transfer to another branch, they sent her almost 10,000 miles away to Acapulco, Mexico. “I had to look it up on a map,” she admitted.