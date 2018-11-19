This former Gjelina pastry chef just opened a restaurant in Beverly Grove, with plenty of pie

Nicole Rucker, the former Gjelina pastry chef and current co-owner of CoFax, has opened Fiona restaurant in Beverly Grove. Rucker will begin by selling pies, breads, cookies and cakes on a first-come basis from a retail area, with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner begin on Dec. 3. Former Simbal chef Shawn Phawn is collaborating with Rucker on the menu. The two are making thins like Japanese sesame butter toast with a chicken noodle miso soup, with thin ribbons of omelet in place of the noodles.