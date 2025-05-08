Kurrypinch's Coconut Chickpea Curry
- Share via
-
Curry and rice are the foundation of Sri Lankan cuisine, and this creamy, mildly spiced vegan version comes together with canned chickpeas and a handful of other pantry staples. It pairs just as well with roti or string hoppers. Feel free to adjust the amount of cayenne and serrano chiles to your liking.
For the fried red onion garnish: Thinly slice half of a medium red onion. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable or olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and slightly browned, about 6 minutes. Set aside.
Make the curry: In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and cook until they begin to pop and sputter, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the fried garlic and ginger and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the onions, pandan or curry leaves, and tomatoes, and cook until the onion is slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes.
Stir in the turmeric powder, curry powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne, salt, sugar and serrano chilies and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, letting the spices meld.
Add the chickpeas and their aquafaba and simmer until the liquid reduces by about a quarter and the ingredients are well combined, 6 to 7 minutes.
Stir in the coconut milk and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, just enough to remove the raw flavor. Garnish with cilantro and fried red onion. Serve hot with rice, roti or string hoppers.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.