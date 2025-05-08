Kurrypinch's Coconut Chickpea Curry

Make the curry: In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and cook until they begin to pop and sputter, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the fried garlic and ginger and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the onions, pandan or curry leaves, and tomatoes, and cook until the onion is slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes.