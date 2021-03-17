Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bicycle Meals volunteer Alex Gilbertson delivers a bagged meal to a homeless man in Koreatown.
In Koreatown, Bicycle Meals volunteers feed their unhoused neighbors

Twice a week, volunteers with Bicycle Meals ride out to deliver meals to their homeless neighbors in Koreatown.

Bicycle Meals volunteer Alex Gilbertson delivers a bagged meal to a homeless man on Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Bicycle Meals volunteers load their backpacks with food before heading out to deliver to the homeless.

Bicycle Meals volunteers load up their backpacks with bags of food before heading out to deliver to the homeless around Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Pak, third from left, leads a group of Bicycle Meals volunteers delivering meals to the homeless.

Bicycle Meals founder Michael Pak, third from left, leads a group of volunteers delivering bagged meals to the homeless around Koreatown. The group, started by Pak, is mostly self-funded with items bought at the grocery store and assembled the day before. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers Kelly Wourms, left, and Max Banta leave a homeless encampment after delivering meals.

Bicycle Meals volunteers Kelly Wourms, left, and Max Banta leave a homeless encampment after delivering their last meals. They delivered about 10 meals each during this outing. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A Bicycle Meals bagged meal: sandwich, chips, water and a mask.

Bicycle Meals delivers bagged meals of a sandwich, chips and water, as well as a mask, to the homeless around Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

