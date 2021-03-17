In Koreatown, Bicycle Meals volunteers feed their unhoused neighbors
Twice a week, volunteers with Bicycle Meals ride out to deliver meals to their homeless neighbors in Koreatown.
Bicycle Meals volunteer Alex Gilbertson delivers a bagged meal to a homeless man on Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Bicycle Meals volunteers load up their backpacks with bags of food before heading out to deliver to the homeless around Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Bicycle Meals founder Michael Pak, third from left, leads a group of volunteers delivering bagged meals to the homeless around Koreatown. The group, started by Pak, is mostly self-funded with items bought at the grocery store and assembled the day before. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Bicycle Meals volunteers Kelly Wourms, left, and Max Banta leave a homeless encampment after delivering their last meals. They delivered about 10 meals each during this outing. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Bicycle Meals delivers bagged meals of a sandwich, chips and water, as well as a mask, to the homeless around Koreatown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)