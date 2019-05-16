4 Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Remove the bowl of onions from the fridge and, while holding the onions in place with one hand, drain off and pour the chilled, millennial-pink lemon juice into a large bowl; return the onions to the fridge. Add the remaining quarter-cup olive oil and the wine, and whisk to make a vinaigrette. Add the noodles to the boiling water, and cook until al dente, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the noodles, then transfer to the bowl with the vinaigrette and toss to coat them well. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside a quarter-cup mint leaves, then place the rest on a cutting board and roughly chop. Add the chopped mint to the noodles and toss to combine.