Arugula Salad with Egusi Granola, Sorghum and Sherry Vinaigrette

This is my go-to salad for any dinner party, not only because it’s refreshing, but also because it utilizes an important ingredient. Sorghum is a cereal grain that is crucial to food security in Ghana because it’s a versatile crop that can withstand different climates and harsh weather conditions, like drought or a dry season. Primarily grown in the northern region, sorghum is used to make porridge, fermented drinks, popular dishes like waakye and so much more. Sweet sorghum syrup, made from the juice of the sorghum plant, is a thick, dark syrup that is similar in taste to molasses and is the base for the vinaigrette used in this salad. Goat cheese, pickled onions and egusi and coconut granola add creamy, sharp and nutty flavors.