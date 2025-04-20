Arugula Salad with Egusi Granola, Sorghum and Sherry Vinaigrette
This is my go-to salad for any dinner party, not only because it’s refreshing, but also because it utilizes an important ingredient. Sorghum is a cereal grain that is crucial to food security in Ghana because it’s a versatile crop that can withstand different climates and harsh weather conditions, like drought or a dry season. Primarily grown in the northern region, sorghum is used to make porridge, fermented drinks, popular dishes like waakye and so much more. Sweet sorghum syrup, made from the juice of the sorghum plant, is a thick, dark syrup that is similar in taste to molasses and is the base for the vinaigrette used in this salad. Goat cheese, pickled onions and egusi and coconut granola add creamy, sharp and nutty flavors.
Make the pickled red onion: In a large (at least 2-cup) heatproof jar or another nonreactive lidded container, combine the onion and coriander seeds.
In a medium pot over medium-high heat, combine the red wine vinegar, sugar and salt with 1⁄3 cup of water. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt, then pour the hot liquid over the onion. Seal with the lid and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes, then use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the sherry vinegar, sorghum syrup and lemon juice. Continue whisking and slowly drizzle in the olive oil until everything is incorporated and smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. The vinaigrette will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
In a large serving bowl, combine the arugula with ¼ cup of the vinaigrette, or enough vinaigrette to lightly coat the greens. Add the granola and goat cheese. Drain the pickled onion and add to the salad. Toss if you like, and serve immediately.
