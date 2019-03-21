Review: At Alta Adams, Keith Corbin’s ‘California soul food’ bridges tradition and innovation

Corbin keeps the menu succinct. A few salads, including an excellent Cobb for lunch at the coffee shop, address his intentions for healthier options. But it is also very gratifying when he delves into some straightforward caloric pleasures. He smothers hanger steak, cooked to a meticulous medium-rare, in a lush mushroom gravy spiked with Hennessy, his cognac of choice. I thought living in the South I’d encountered nearly every technique a chef could muster for fried chicken, but Corbin’s is an original: He deep-fries the bird first, then par-bakes it, and right before serving finishes it in a skillet. The method achieves the kind of sheer, crackling crust that’s all but disappeared in restaurant fried chicken. I’m obsessed.