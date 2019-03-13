Finding a haven at Tea Habitat, Alhambra's secret shop for tea geeks

Settling in at her table, Shan nodded at my baseline knowledge of dan congs and gathered a few porcelain canisters labeled in scratchy handwriting. She pulled the lid off one and held it out to me. I inhaled the scent of the black-green, twiggy-looking leaves: sweet and earthy, revealing orange and sandalwood when I really concentrated. Shan poured nearly boiling water into a gaiwan and cups to warm them first, emptied them and then scooped a few grams of the tea into the gaiwan. She quickly “rinsed” the leaves before serving the first round of tea, thought to remove dust and debris and awaken the tea’s flavors. With the rush of steam came aromas of honey and lychee. Our tea session — our gong fu cha — had begun.