Candied kumquats moonlight as a cocktail’s best new garnish

It’s this ability to eat them like popcorn that makes them so popular when they’re in season, from mid-December through April here in southern California. They’re often the first thing I buy in the mornings at the farmers market, serving as my breakfast as I snack on them straight from their green-plastic basket while I shop for everything else I need. And, of course, they’re just perfect this way. Similarly to melons, persimmons and an honest-to-goodness summer peach, they’re at their best when eaten uncooked and at the height of their season. If you cook them, they often lose what already delicate flavor they had, which defeats the whole point of eating them.