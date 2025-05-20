Advertisement
At Firstborn, chef Anthony Wang swaps the traditional pork for oxtail in his zhajiangmian.
(Ron De Angelis)
Food

Zhajiangmian deserves its moment. 11 places in L.A. to try these comforting Chinese noodles

By Tiffany Tse
  • Zhajiangmian, or “fried sauce noodles,” is everyday comfort food in China that’s shaped by geography, ingredients and personal tastes.
  • L.A. has plenty of worthwhile takes on this homey Chinese dish, including traditional and creative interpretations and jjajangmyeon, a Korean-Chinese adaptation.

Zhajiangmian was one of the first dishes my mother taught me how to make. I’d stand beside her in the kitchen, watching her stir fermented soybean paste into sizzling ground pork, the smell sharp, earthy and instantly familiar. A pot of noodles boiled nearby as I carefully julienned cucumbers, proud to contribute to one of my favorite comfort meals. When the ingredients were ready, we’d build our bowls with noodles, sauce and a handful of crisp veggies. Then came the best part — mixing it together until every noodle was slick with sauce. It wasn’t fancy, but it was fast, filling and always hit the spot.

According to Tian Yong, head chef of Bistro Na in Temple City, humble zhajiangmian may date back to the Qing Dynasty, when minced meat noodles became popular in Beijing for its affordability and ease of storage. Another origin story tells of an empress dowager who, fleeing an invasion, encountered a zhajiangmian-like dish in Xi’an.

However it came to be, zhajiangmian, or “fried sauce noodles,” is everyday comfort food in China and a staple of northern Chinese cuisine. “It carries cultural nostalgia and a sense of regional identity, particularly for Beijing natives,” says chef and cookbook author Katie Chin, founder of Wok Star Catering in Los Angeles. At its core, the dish is built on a simple foundation of wheat noodles (often thick, chewy and hand-pulled or knife-cut), ground pork and a deeply savory sauce made from doubanjiang, fermented soybean paste.

Like many regional Chinese dishes, zhajiangmian is fluid, shaped by geography, ingredients and personal taste. “It doesn’t just vary between regions of China — it even varies between households in different parts of Beijing,” Yong explains.

Chin uses several types of soybean paste in her zhajiangmian, each bringing its own personality to the bowl. Traditional Beijing-style relies on pungent yellow soybean paste for its salty, umami-rich depth. Tianjin-style leans on sweet bean sauce for a milder, more balanced flavor, while some versions use broad bean paste to add heat and complexity.

Then there’s the Korean-Chinese adaptation, jjajangmyeon, introduced to Korea by Chinese immigrants in the early 20th century. It swaps fermented soybean paste for chunjang, a Korean black bean paste that’s sweeter and less salty. “The dish is served over softer noodles and typically mixed together before eating, unlike the Chinese version where toppings are placed separately,” Chin says.

The vegetable toppings are essential to the dish’s character. “They can vary according to Beijing’s four seasons and traditional agricultural calendar,” says Yong. In spring, you might see spinach shoots, mung bean sprouts or radish greens; summer brings julienned cucumber, lotus root and edamame; fall offers carrots, garlic chives and bok choy; winter, Napa cabbage and wood ear mushrooms. While zhajiangmian is one of China’s most beloved noodle dishes, in the U.S., the spotlight tends to shine on familiar favorites like chow mein, lo mein or dan dan mian. But zhajiangmian has a deserved place alongside those staples in the canon of Chinese noodles.

I set out to find the best versions in Los Angeles and discovered dozens of interpretations. Some stayed true to tradition, others took creative liberties. But each bowl shared the same sense of comfort I remembered from my childhood — that salty, savory, soul-satisfying mix of noodles and sauce. Here are 11 of the best places to try zhajiangmian and jjajangmyeon in L.A.

Beijing-style zhajiangmian from Bistro Na's.
(Bistro Na’s)

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Bistro Na’s old-Beijing-style zhajiangmian is a study in simplicity, featuring unfussy ingredients prepared exceptionally well. The dish starts with a sauce slow-cooked over low heat for an hour using a trio of dry yellow soybean, sweet bean and fermented soybean pastes, along with chicken broth, diced pork belly and aromatics like star anise and ginger. Green onions are added in three separate stages during cooking, building complexity with every layer. The house-made wheat noodles — thick, chewy and hand-cut from high-gluten flour — are built to carry the depth of that savory sauce, which is topped with a medley of seasonal vegetables like shredded cucumber, Chinese celery, cherry radish, beet sprouts, edamame, pickled Laba garlic and Napa cabbage. What makes Bistro Na’s dish so special is its attention to detail, right down to the final step: Once the sauce is finished, the rendered pork fat is used to fry Sichuan peppercorns until intensely fragrant. That peppercorn-infused oil is then poured over the top, sealing in flavor and unleashing a mouthwatering aroma the moment you mix the noodles.
Sichuan-style beef zhajiangmian from Good Alley.
(Ariel Ip)

Good Alley

Rosemead Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
When this contemporary Chinese newcomer opened in Rosemead last fall, chef Peter Pang knew zhajiangmian was a must-have on the menu — so much so that he offers two versions, alongside an array of excellent soup dumplings, flaky beef rolls and more. For Pang, who hails from Shenyang, preparing the zhajiang sauce is a labor of love. First, onions and ginger are simmered in oil for five hours, then left to infuse overnight. The next day, the aromatic oil is used to stir-fry yellow soybean paste into an umami-rich sauce, ladled over thin, supple, springy wheat noodles — a house specialty that’s custom-made to his exact specifications. The Beijing-style zhajiangmian is made with richly marbled Kurobuta pork that’s prized for its tender texture and clean flavor and topped with crisp bean sprouts and julienned cucumber. Meanwhile, the Sichuan-style rendition swaps in beef and brings the heat with mala spice for a tingling, numbing kick, garnished with tangy pickled vegetables to keep things bright and balanced. Heads-up: There’s often a line out front, but service is quick, and the noodles are absolutely worth the wait.
A Chengdu-style take on zhajiangmian is served at Mian.
(Tiffany Tse)

Mian

West Adams Chinese
By Tiffany Tse
With a name like Mian, the Chinese word for “noodles,” you can bet they’re the star. From the team behind Chengdu Taste, this fast-growing Sichuan noodle shop — with locations in Artesia, San Gabriel, West Adams and beyond — is known for its noodles crafted from just flour and water. The dough is pressed multiple times for the perfect chewy texture and made without eggs so it can better soak up flavor. The bold, Chengdu-style take on zhajiangmian is a bestseller, made with ingredients straight from Sichuan. That includes the region’s famed peppercorns and a chile oil made with a local vegetable oil that’s impossible to source stateside. Instead of the usual soybean paste, the base is built on doubanjiang, or fermented chili bean paste, and house-made chile oil, delivering the kind of complex, layered mala heat that defines Sichuan cuisine. Pork is finely chopped and slow-braised in a sweet soy sauce infused with Chinese herbs and spices, creating a savory glaze that hugs the fresh-cooked noodles. Bowls are assembled with sauce first, then noodles, so they cool just enough to absorb every drop. It’s finished with braised pork, seasonal greens, scallions and a crackly edged, pan-fried egg — flipped, not sunny-side up, in true Sichuan tradition. Both meat and vegetarian versions are available at all Mian locations.
Oxtail zhajiangmian from Firstborn.
(Ron De Angelis)

Firstborn

Chinatown Chinese American $$
By Tiffany Tse
At Firstborn, a striking new addition to Chinatown’s historic Mandarin Plaza from chef Anthony Wang, the zhajiangmian is at once nostalgic and entirely original. Instead of noodles, Wang uses delicate ribbons of squid — a clever callback to his early days at Michael Voltaggio’s Ink, where he first experimented with dan dan cuttlefish noodles. Zhajiangmian, or what Wang grew up calling “Chinese bolognese,” was a staple of his mother’s cooking, so it was always destined for his menu. But at Firstborn, he swaps the traditional pork for oxtail, braised in a custom veal stock with scallions, ginger and a splash of red wine, then shredded and seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, yellow soybean paste, sweet bean paste and a touch of red wine vinegar. While summers spent in Tianjin and Beijing exposed him to saucier takes on zhajiangmian, Wang gravitates toward his mom’s drier version. Like much of his food at Firstborn, the dish mirrors Wang’s own story — a blend of classical French culinary training and the homey flavors of his Chinese American upbringing.
Jjajangmyeon, a Korean adaptation of zhajiangmian, is the standout dish at Zzamong.
(Tiffany Tse)

Zzamong

Koreatown Korean Chinese $
By Danielle Dorsey
At this cozy Korean-Chinese restaurant tucked into a Koreatown strip mall, the menu is concise, but its standout dish is jjajangmyeon — the Korean adaptation of zhajiangmian. The noodles arrive in a generous heap, glistening under a rich, jet-black sauce made by stir-frying fermented black bean paste in oil with diced pork, onions and zucchini. Before you dig in, you’ll need to mix everything together until each chewy strand is coated in inky sauce — a task that requires some deft chopstick wielding. You can customize your bowl with spice levels from one to 10, order a seafood version or go for a fully vegan option. And between bites, you’ll want to reach for the small spread of banchan: a little kimchi, pickled yellow radish and raw chopped onion. The tang and crunch cut through the richness of the dish, resetting your palate and keeping every bite just as satisfying as the first.
Order zhajiangmian with cucumbers, diced potatoes, carrots, dried tofu and shredded black fungus, off-menu at Noodle Art.
(Tiffany Tse)

Noodle Art

Fairfax Chinese $
By Tiffany Tse
Owned by Xi’an native Steven Zhang, Noodle Art has two locations — one in Monterey Park and another at the Original Farmers Market. Zhang is a master of traditional Chinese noodle-making, particularly the thick, broad, hand-pulled biang biang noodles of northern China, which are made in-house and cooked to order. While the Farmers Market outpost doesn’t list zhajiangmian on the menu — Zhang was worried that Western diners might not recognize the dish — you can (and absolutely should) order it off-menu. Here, the sauce begins with yellow rock sugar gently caramelized in oil, lending a subtle sweetness that tempers the bold funk of soybean paste and sweet bean sauce. Minced pork is folded in and stir-fried until fragrant, then draped over the chewy noodles — which serve as the perfect vehicle for gripping every bit of sauce. It’s finished with crisp julienned cucumbers, diced potatoes, carrots, dried tofu and shredded black fungus for contrast in texture — plus a hit of the house chili sauce, made with chile flakes imported from China.
Chong Qing Special Noodles serves a Shaanxi-inspired take on zhajiangmian with chewy biang biang noodles.
(Tiffany Tse)

Chong Qing Special Noodles

San Gabriel Valley Chinese $
By Tiffany Tse
Chong Qing Special Noodles lives up to its name with a menu that puts bold, regional noodles front and center. While most of the menu leans spicy in true Chongqing fashion (think tongue-tingling mala flavors from Sichuan peppercorns and dried chiles), a few dishes trace their roots to Shaanxi, a northern province known for its hearty, savory flavors. The zhajiangmian falls into the latter camp, made with thick, chewy biang biang noodles, a Shaanxi specialty. Cooked al dente, the handmade noodles hold up beautifully as you mix all the elements together: a generous helping of earthy zhajiang sauce that nearly blankets the noodles, crisp cucumber, crunchy bean sprouts and a few tender leaves of bok choy.
Route Details

Full House Plus

Torrance Korean Chinese $
By Tiffany Tse
Over in the South Bay, tucked inside the same plaza as the Korean supermarket Hannam Chain, Full House Plus serves a satisfying, no-frills take on jjajangmyeon with portions built to share. The black bean gravy is mild, sweet and completely free of spice, which makes it the perfect counterpart for fried foods. The popular Half & Half combo meals let you do exactly that, pairing the noodles with golden-fried dumplings, sweet-and-sour pork or other Koreanized Chinese staples. The noodles themselves come generously sauced and topped with diced veggies, adding a light crunch to balance out the richness.
Zhajiangmian from Cindy's Kitchen.
(Tiffany Tse)

Cindy's Kitchen

Hacienda Heights Chinese $
By Tiffany Tse
This strip-mall spot in Hacienda Heights is easy to overlook — until you notice the steady stream of regulars trickling in, even outside the usual lunch or dinner rush, for homestyle cooking that tastes like something your Chinese grandmother might make. Simple and traditional, the zhajiangmian is a standout. It pairs diced tofu and ground pork with bean sprouts and julienned cucumber over thin wheat noodles, all covered in savory soybean sauce. Unlike some versions that skew slick and oily, this one is drier but no less flavorful. Before you head out, don’t skip the deli case stocked with cold dishes like sliced pork ear, marinated eggs and shredded tofu skin, or the freezer full of take-home goodies like handmade potstickers, meatballs and wontons.
Wife’s Special Noodles at LaoXi Noodle House
(Sherwin Goo)

LaoXi Noodle House

Arcadia Chinese $$
By Tiffany Tse
This modest noodle shop in Arcadia offers a classic take on zhajiangmian, as well as a few delicious riffs, including a version topped with diced green beans and chunky minced pork. The glossy sauce is deeply caramelized and rich, but the beans add a pop of freshness and crunch in place of the usual julienned cucumber. The real standout at LaoXi, however, is the Wife’s Special Noodles, a house favorite that brings together tomato and scrambled egg, zhajiang sauce, ground pork and pork belly in one delicious, hearty, homey bowl. The story behind the name is just as good: Before they were married — back when they were just friends — chef and owner Joe Tao’s wife, Ellen Li, made him this dish, and he promptly fell for both her and the noodles. Now, the two run LaoXi Noodle House together, turning their love story into one of the San Gabriel Valley’s most beloved dishes.
Order the jjajangmyeon plain or go for the seafood version at Young King in Koreatown.
(Tiffany Tse)

Young King

Harvard Heights Korean Chinese Seafood $
By Tiffany Tse
A Koreatown institution that has remained largely unchanged since opening several decades ago, Young King is a reliable go-to for Korean-Chinese comfort food. Like most Korean versions of the dish, it’s incredibly saucy, featuring noodles drenched in a lustrous, tar-black sauce made from fermented black bean paste that’s equal parts sweet and salty. Diced onions and zucchini add a satisfying chunky texture and subtle crunch. Young King’s sauce is looser than most, which gives it a slurpable, almost broth-like quality. You can order the jjajangmyeon plain or go for the seafood version, which comes loaded with shrimp, squid and sea cucumber. Either way, portions are generous (even the small size), and the price is refreshingly affordable, so expect leftovers.
Route Details

