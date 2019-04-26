Mexico's sotol makers were once persecuted. Now their spirit is catching on

Artisanal methods for making sotol don’t vary drastically from those of the indigenous groups. The plant takes an average of 15 years to mature, and when it is ready, harvesters cut out the piña, or heart. After its leaves are trimmed away, it is brought to the vinata with others by donkey or truck. A few hundred piñas are tossed inside an earth oven, covered with fiber and dirt and left to slow roast for several days. The cooked heads, each of which will yield approximately a single bottle, are then removed from the pit, mashed, fermented and distilled.