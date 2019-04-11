Meet our new cooks

2. Times and yields: We want you to take these as suggestions. The time it takes to make a recipe varies: One person chops an onion in a minute, another in 10. We stopwatch from the kitchen counter with all ingredients, pots and pans within arm’s reach and without the distractions of a crying child, a buzzing phone or Amazon at the door. But we know life happens, so use the time as an estimate and know it might take you longer.