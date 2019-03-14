Look out: We may be heading for another lime-ageddon

For Albert Alebrijes, owner of Alebrijes Grill, the choice to use lemons for a month or so every year is a simple one. “This time of year, we switch to the lemons because the difference in price is so high,” he says. Limes, he says, are offered as a courtesy to the customer, whereas other ingredients are more indispensable. “If the price of onions goes high, I have no choice. I have to buy the onions.” Alebrijes says he’ll revert to limes when the price, currently at about $50 per case, returns to around $30.