Tostadas topped with aguachile, ceviche and various mariscos at Mariscos El Faro in Highland Park.
Mariscos El Faro is a popular Sinaloan-style seafood spot in Highland Park serving tostadas topped with aguachile, ceviche and various mariscos.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Food

10 top mariscos spots for Sinaloan-style aguachile in L.A.

By Erick Galindo

A good plate of Sinaloa-style aguachile starts with liquid hot peppers, lots of lime, and freshly butterflied, raw shrimp. The flavor and heat build like a strong corrido: dramatic and full of contrast, tension and release. The chiles, the lime, the crunch of cucumber, the bite of red onion — it’s all deliberate. Bold, loud and alive. Just like Sinaloa.

In “Mexico: The Cookbook,” author Margarita Carrillo Arronte asserts that aguachile began in the sun-baked ranchlands of inland Sinaloa, not the coast. She says the original version was made with carne seca (sun-dried beef), rehydrated in water and jolted awake with chiltepín peppers. Picture ranchers grinding the chiles by hand, mixing them with lime and water, and pouring it over dehydrated meat to revive it like a delicious Frankenstein’s monster.

Francisco Leal, chef-owner of Mariscos Chiltepín in Vernon and Del Mar Ostioneria in Mid-City, shares a slightly different origin story. “According to legend, aguachile was invented in the hills of Los Mochis [Sinaloa],” he said. “The poor would mix tomatoes, onions and hot water with ground chiltepín. That’s why it’s called aguachile — chile water. They’d dip tortillas in it because that’s all they had. Naturally, when it reached the cities, people added protein.”

In both stories, aguachile migrated west to the coast — in particular, Mazatlán — where shrimp replaced carne seca. From there, it crossed borders and eventually took root in cities like Los Angeles, where it now thrives as both a beloved mariscos staple and a canvas for regional creativity.

Despite the comparisons, aguachile is not ceviche. The fish or shrimp in ceviche may marinate in citrus for hours. Traditional Sinaloa aguachile shrimp stay translucent, kissed but not cooked by the spicy lime juice.

The dish is popular across L.A.’s broader Mexican food scene, thanks to the city’s deeply rooted Sinaloan community. Many families hail from Mazatlán, Culiacán and Los Mochis and have been living in areas such as South Gate, Huntington Park, Paramount and East L.A. for decades. With them came a seafood-first sensibility that prioritizes freshness, balance and bold flavors in everyday cooking. That foundation helped aguachile thrive across generations and zip codes.

Chefs like Leal have expanded on the dish while staying true to its roots. At his Vernon restaurant, aguachile is more than a menu item — it’s a form of expression. Leal experiments with ingredients like passion fruit and tropical chiles but maintains an obsessive commitment to sourcing, texture and balance.

You’ll now find aguachile made with scallops at Gilberto Cetina’s Michelin-rated marisqueria Holbox or carrots at Enrique Olvera’s restaurant Damian in downtown L.A., but the rise of these variations is less about fleeting trends and more about the dish’s adaptability — its ability to hold complexity and evolve. Many chefs are drawing inspiration from seasonal California produce and veggie-forward palates, pairing traditional heat with a lighter, fresher profile.

But sometimes I crave the aguachile I grew up with.

My Sinaloan mom Elvia and my Sinaloan-American nephew Angel make the best aguachile I’ve ever had. They do it with high-quality shrimp that’s cleaned and butterflied just before serving, fresh-squeezed lime juice and chiles blended to order. Cold, sharp and so spicy it makes you sweat. Whether they make the dish as a quick snack with tortilla chips or an appetizer for a weekend asada, the goal is always to feed their family food from the heart.

As I explored L.A.’s aguachile scene, I was moved by how many places carried that same spirit. From front-yard mariscos stands to neighborhood institutions, here are 10 Sinaloan-style aguachiles to snack on all summer long.

Mariscos El Mazatleco Express

South Gate Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile verde from Mariscos El Mazatleco Express.
(Mariscos El Mazatleco Express)
By Erick Galindo
Jesus Castañeda, chef and owner of Mariscos El Mazatleco Express in South Gate, makes his aguachile verde with obsessive care. He imports everything — from shrimp to seasonings — directly from Mexico. The shrimp are delivered by his father, who sources them fresh off the coast of Mazatlán. The chiles, limes, and spices come from Tijuana’s mercados, where Castañeda personally shops every few days.

The aguachile verde starts with large, butterflied shrimp cured just long enough in fresh-squeezed lime juice to stay tender but toothsome. He blends six different chiles — a guarded mix of serrano, chiltepín, and others — into a deep green sauce that’s equal parts spicy, tart and savory. The result is complex but balanced. Thin cucumber, red onion, and a touch of avocado round out the plate, but the focus is always on the sauce. It’s not just spicy — it’s bright, briny and alive, like the Mazatlán coast in a bowl.
Mariscos El Faro

Highland Park Mexican Seafood $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: The Reina de la Casa, made with Lobina, white sea bass from Mexico, is one of the most popular dishes on the menu at Mariscos El Faro in Highland Park on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The food truck serves Sinaloa-style seafood items. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Erick Galindo
Ana and Ernesto Ibanez, the mother-son duo behind Mariscos El Faro, operate a pair of seafood trucks in Highland Park and Culver City. What makes their aguachiles stand out isn’t flash or reinvention — it’s intention. Every element is carefully sourced, prepped and assembled with the kind of consistency and heart that keeps people coming back.

Ana credits her approach to “mariscos en tu sangre” — seafood in her blood, thanks to her father who was a fisherman in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. “We ate [seafood] almost every day,” she said. “I try to cook with the same love my parents did.”

That lived experience shows up on the plate: tender shrimp sourced from the Pacific Ocean, house-made red and green chile blends, red onion that melts into citrus, and cucumber that adds just enough crunch. It’s simple, intentional and deeply rooted — a reflection of family tradition served cold, spicy, and straight from the soul.
Mariscos Chiltepín

Central-Alameda Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile clasico from Mariscos Chiltepin.
(Mariscos Chiltepin)
By Erick Galindo
James Beard award-winning author Bill Esparza recently called chef Francisco Leal’s aguachile “unrivaled in Los Angeles.” Leal’s love for the craft of aguachiles — evident in the fact that half his menu is built around them — shows in the precision of every detail, starting with the shrimp. He sources only top-grade, translucent shrimp from the coastal states of Sinaloa and Sonora, which he considers home to the best seafood in Mexico.

Every aguachile at Mariscos Chiltepín is a standout, from the fiery Carolina Reaper to the maracuyá version, where fresh passion fruit juice adds a tart, tropical counterpoint to his signature salsa negra. But it’s the aguachile negro that most clearly reveals his technique: the first bite is almost delicate before the heat kicks in and the flavors bloom. The secret is in the salsa: a bold reinterpretation of Japanese ponzu, layered with shrimp broth, citrus, and a complex blend of chiles, including chiltepín.
Viva La Vida Mariscos

Canoga Park Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile verde from Mariscos Viva La Vida.
(Mariscos Viva La Vida)
By Erick Galindo
Viva La Vida Mariscos is a big Mexican restaurant hiding behind a tiny glass door in a Canoga Park strip mall. There are signs you’re in for something special. First, there’s a woman peeling shrimp in the middle of the dining room. Second, your order comes with a tiny bowl of complimentary consommé made from shrimp shells and bones, simmered down into something rich, oceanic and soulful. But that’s just the opening act.

The real headliner is a towering plate of aguachile verde: fresh, butterflied shrimp that snap with every bite, layered with crisp cucumber, purple onion and a silky slice of ripe avocado. Everything swims in a chilled lime broth kissed with serrano — clean, tart, and vibrant. But the real move is the separate cup of pure serrano chile liquid served on the side. Pour it all in. What follows is a slow-building clash of flavor and fire — and it’s absolutely worth the burn.
Mariscos El Chito

El Sereno Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile verde from Mariscos El Chito.
(Mariscos El Chito)
By Erick Galindo
Ruben Diaz’s front yard mariscos spot is tucked away on a quiet residential street in El Sereno where you can only park on one side of the street (so read the signage carefully). It’s kind of hard to find but your nose will guide you up the long cement driveway to the makeshift mariscos restaurant. You’ll find a convivial atmosphere underscored by the sounds of corridos tumbados and joyful chatter.

Most importantly, you’re going to find one of the most unique aguachile in the city. After butterflying the shrimp, Diaz dices it. From there, the shrimp is tossed in his secret three-chile lime juice, then topped with diced cucumber, sliced red onion and half a perfectly ripe avocado. Diaz says the diced shrimp “makes it easier to eat, gives it better flavor and balances the food.” A generous dusting of ground black pepper finishes it off.
Playita Mariscos

Silver Lake Mexican $
By Erick Galindo
Make no mistake: La Playita is a mariscos spot with serious pedigree. It comes from the de la Torres family behind Guisados. Before the taquería chain expanded across L.A. County, the de la Torres built their empire on seafood, running the beloved Siete Mares chain.

In 2021, they converted one of those Siete Mares outposts into Playita, and now it’s serving one of the spiciest aguachile tostadas in town. It’s so good — packed with lime, serrano and habanero chiles and crunchy red onions — you start to feel like you’re on a beach somewhere. It’s a well balanced bite with heat that sneaks up like a riptide and yanks your soul straight through your nostrils.
Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa

Paramount Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile verde from Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa.
(Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa)
By Erick Galindo
Joaquin Lopez, a longtime wholesale shrimp distributor originally from Sinaloa, opened the first location of Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa in Paramount in 2003. Drawing from his roots in coastal Sinaloa, Lopez brought the straightforward, no-frills style of the region’s mariscos culture to Los Angeles by focusing on ultra-fresh shrimp, balanced lime-to-chile ratios and classic plating. Now with additional locations in Huntington Park and Glendale, Mi Lindo Sinaloa’s aguachile verde is perfect for people who like a lot of lime, jalapeño and a decent amount of spice — not too much, but definitely not mild. The aguachile negro — dark red from ground chiltepín peppers — brings a deeper, more intense heat. Even as the restaurant expands, it maintains that signature Sinaloan flavor and feel: bold, bright, and made with the kind of care you’d expect in your abuela’s kitchen.
Mariscos El Garage

Long Beach Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile negro from Mariscos El Garage.
(Mariscos El Garage)
By Erick Galindo
You’ll find this food truck from Elsa Barragan, home cook turned street food legend, in the corner of a nightclub parking lot next to a gas station in Long Beach. Her father started the family mariscos operation in their garage in 1996; Elsa took over in 2016, and launched the truck in 2021. The aguachile negro is deep and savory, with a smoky, umami-rich broth laced with soy, Maggi, lime and chiltepin heat. It’s bold enough to make you sweat — and crave more. Don’t skip the tacos gobernador: shrimp, griddled cheese, and just enough buttery grease to make them unforgettable.
Mariscos La Negra

Echo Park Mexican Seafood $
Aguachile from Mariscos La Negra.
(Walter Soto)
By Erick Galindo
Walter Soto and Julia Silva — the duo behind flour tortilla favorite El Ruso — have added a second truck in Echo Park called Mariscos La Negra, specializing in Sinaloan-style seafood.

Soto sources wild shrimp locally with head and shell intact before it’s cleaned and prepped in-house. But the real magic is in the broth: a rich, concentrated base made from 100% dried shrimp imported from Villa Unión, Sinaloa, boiled and blended by Soto himself. It’s labor-intensive and expensive, but he says it’s the only way to capture the flavors he grew up with in his grandmother’s kitchen. The result is a deep, briny aguachile negro, layered with umami, smoke and sharp citrus. Soto adds diced, underripe mango for acidity and crunch — a subtle twist that lifts and balances the broth’s intensity. “There’s no place like Sinaloa for shrimp ceviches and aguachiles,” he says, “and this is my way of bringing that to L.A.”
Mariscos Choix

Downey Mexican Seafood $$
Aguachile verde from Mariscos Choix.
(Mariscos Choix)
By Erick Galindo
Mariscos Choix began as a tiny mariscos hut in Downey in 2014, founded by Raul Gonzalez, and has since expanded into a two-location operation with a full-service restaurant that now anchors a whole corner of Firestone Boulevard and a second fast-casual location in Pico Rivera. The aguachile verde is a minimalist masterpiece that speaks volumes with few ingredients.

The lime hits first followed by the clean sweetness of butterflied shrimp so fresh it begins to gently cure in the acid if you linger. The heat is a slow build, hidden in the serrano broth, and creeps up only when you chase the last sips with a spoon. It’s plated with mandolin-thin cucumber and a tangle of crisp purple onion.
