Food Bowl this week: Fried chicken, GUSH and dinner in the L.A. River

Food Bowl, our monthlong food festival, is almost over. Here’s a rundown of some of the stuff you should check out this week before May is gone:
MAY 27: ONE DAY AND NIGHT IN BANGKOK BY WAY OF L.A.
Everson Royce Bar will throw a party with Gaggan Anand of Gaggan in Bangkok. The event will include curry, fried chicken, natural wine and tropical drinks on E.R.B.’s patio.
2 to 8 p.m. at Everson Royce Bar. More info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/one-day-night-in-bangkok-by-way-of-la.
MAY 28: OUTSTANDING IN THE FIELD LOS ANGELES RIVER
Alex Weiser of Weiser Family Farms, Neal Fraser of Redbird, Zach Pollack of Alimento and Austin Cobb of the Strand House will cook a four-course, family-style dinner together at the Los Angeles River. There will be a cocktail hour before dinner, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit River L.A.
$265, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Los Angeles River. Tickets and more info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/outstanding-in-the-field-los-angeles-river.
MAY 28: FRIED CHICKEN NIGHT
Why not have an event celebrating women who make amazing fried chicken? Danielle Sobel of Pacifique, Kuniko Yagi of Pikunico, Kat Turner of Highly Likely and Nyesha Arrington are coming together to make fried chicken. Ramona sparkling wine spritzers and Kikori cocktails also will be served.
$45, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Pacifique. Tickets and more info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/females-who-fry-chicken.
MAY 29: THE IMMIGRANT DINNERS
Momed is hosting its Immigrant Dinner series. An immigrant friend of the restaurant will cook and share his or her family recipes for the dinner.
5 to 9:30 p.m. at Momed. More info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/the-immigrant-dinners-2.
MAY 30: EMILIA-ROMAGNA: THE FOOD CAPITAL OF ITALY
Giammario Villa and Michelin-starred guest chef Luigi Fineo will host an event that celebrates the food and wine of Emilia-Romagna.
$90, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Institute. Tickets and more info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/emilia-romagna-the-foodie-capital-of-italy.
MAY 31: GUSH PARTY
Angela Dimayuga, creative director of food and culture for the Standard hotels, will host the first GUSH party in Los Angeles. The GUSH lesbian intersectional party series originated in New York City and features femme-identifying, interdisciplinary queer, trans, nonbinary people of color. Croft Alley will supply drinks and Vietnamese street tacos for the party.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mmhmmm at the Standard. Tickets and more info at: lafoodbowl.com/events/gush-party-mmhmmm-at-the-standard-hollywood.
