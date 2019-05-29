How to use a Persian rice cooker

Allow me to introduce you to every Iranian home cook’s secret weapon: the Persian rice cooker, or what I affectionately refer to as my “cheat pot.” Just about every Iranian home cook I know relies on this appliance on a weekly basis. The beauty of this rice cooker is that it takes the guessing, and anxiety, out of turning out the crunchiest, golden tahdig. However, this method is only possible specifically in an Iranian rice cooker. Please don’t try this with any other type of rice cooker. Each model will have different settings, but generally it takes about an hour to turn out a crunchy white rice tahdig. Brown rice takes slightly longer. You can also prepare mixed rice dishes or various types of tahdig in this rice cooker. Use the recipe below as a guide; it might take a couple of tries to get acquainted with your rice cooker.