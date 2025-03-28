15 L.A. restaurants where ordering the house specialty is a must
Decision fatigue is a real issue when it comes to dining in Los Angeles. With so many fantastic restaurants to choose from, the first hurdle is simply deciding where to go for your next meal out. Once you’ve narrowed that down, you’re then faced with menus that can range from sparse to compendious, like the famous 300-item menu at Thai Town’s Jitlada.
But sometimes, one dish emerges as a house specialty. It takes the pressure off knowing that there’s a crowd-favorite item that never fails to delight.
“I love signature dishes and hate when restaurants run out of them,” says Cento Pasta Bar chef Avner Levi. The restaurant is known for its spicy pomodoro that’s topped with whipped ricotta and verdant basil oil. “Its popularity wasn’t something I expected; the dish just took on a life of its own.”
Even though the popularity of the dish can put pressure on the kitchen, Levi sees the signature dish as a sort of blessing because “it makes it easier for guests to come back and be more adventurous with seasonal dishes as they know the staple will always be there.”
There are tons of legendary foods in L.A. — take the chili cheese dog that customers line up for at Pink’s Hot Dogs or the plump xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung. Next time you want to take the guesswork out of ordering, try the signature dish at one of these 15 L.A. restaurants, from garlic chicken at a long-standing Cuban spot to a memorable salad in Pasadena.
Jessie Schiewe is a freelance journalist.
Chicken Parmesan at Dan Tana's
Chopped Italian salad at Alejo's Italian Restaurant
Zhengyalov hatz at Zhengyalov Hatz
No. 6 Famoso pollo at Versailles
Versailles is known for its large menu, offering everything from grilled salmon fillet to Cuban sandwiches to a vegan picadillo dish. But it’s the No. 6 Famoso Pollo that keeps customers coming back decades later.
Also known as the famous garlic chicken, the plate includes a roasted half chicken marinated in a citrusy mojo criollo sauce, topped with sliced onions and golden-fried plantains with chewy, caramelized edges. The dish comes with your choice of white rice and black beans or moros y cristianos (rice and beans cooked together). For an upcharge, you can order all white or all dark meat. The most alluring quality of the No. 6 Famoso Pollo is the crispiness of the chicken skin. The vibrant garlic sauce soaks through to deliver a pungent wallop with each bite.
Slippery shrimp at Yang Chow
Since Yang Chow’s beginning, the slippery shrimp has been a favorite. Coated in a sweet-and-spicy sticky glaze, the casing provides a crispy contrast that makes it difficult to stop eating the addictive morsels. In addition to garlic, ginger and cayenne, the clever use of ketchup in the sauce is the silent powerhouse that holds the dish together.
Spicy pomodoro at Cento Pasta Bar
Levi played around with different iterations of the pasta for years before settling on the perfect recipe. The bar seating in the open kitchen provides the ideal view as chefs make by hand the pasta dish that gets carried out to practically every table.
Lomo saltado at Mario's Peruvian
The classic Peruvian dish features beef that’s sautéed in soy sauce with seasoned fries, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions and served with a side of white rice. Save some of the spicy aji verde sauce that is offered as a complimentary starter with fresh-baked bread to pour over the main course.
The restaurant is small and doesn’t take reservations, so be prepared to wait for a table, or come on a weekday for speedier service.
Dianne salad from Green Street restaurant
The toasted almonds and sesame seeds, fried noodles and diced chicken give the salad a savory flair that complements the leafy greens and zesty dressing. Squeeze the wedge of orange over the salad as a final flourish. And don’t skip the plate of complimentary zucchini bread that comes on the side.
Dino's chicken combo at Dino's Famous Chicken
“The famous chicken has been our staple since the beginning, starting with our father making it at family barbecues and our mom convincing him to put it on the menu,” says Pantazis’ daughter Tina Pantazis-Andrews. “Fifty-five years later, it remains our most popular item.”
Striped with char and flecked with red pepper, the chicken sits atop a mound of fries, its spicy-tangy sauce soaking through to form a pool at the bottom of the container. Those who no longer live in L.A. but miss Dino’s chicken can purchase the restaurant’s seasoning and sauce online to try their hand at home. Just don’t expect the ingredient list to reveal any secrets. Dino’s is too smart for that.
Carne asada torta at Mi Teresita Taco Truck
Each torta is composed with almost scientific exactness, the layers of juicy carne asada, lettuce, tomato, avocado and creamy mayo evenly distributed between slices of bread toasted on the plancha and wrapped in cheery yellow paper. Each order comes with sides of smoky habanero and creamy avocado salsa as well as a bag of pickled onion, jalapeños and carrots. The truck takes cash only, so come prepared.
Warm butter cake at Nick's South Lake Avenue
Chicken special panini at Il Tramezzino
The ingredients in the chicken special panini are few but mighty: grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, avocado, provolone cheese and the cafe’s secret pesto sauce that customers have long struggled to replicate. Owner Veronique de Lestang estimates that between the two locations, at least 200 chicken special panini are ordered every day. The original location in Beverly Hills now offers beer and wine.
Beef with vermicelli fried dumpling at Tai He Ju
High-quality brisket is ground in-house, then paired with Korean vermicelli to create a balanced filling. Available in quantities of four or eight, each order comes with the restaurant’s house chile oil and a generous bowl of complimentary corn egg drop soup.
Make a reservation to avoid a wait on the weekends. If you’d like to make the dumplings at home, you can order them frozen by calling a day in advance.
Cochinita pibil at Chichén Itzá
“It’s both familiar and comforting,” Cetina says of the restaurant’s starring dish, “and it hits all the bases.” Those who want to sample the cochinita pibil in a smaller portion can order a pair of tacos.
Chicken katsu curry at Daichan
The restaurant is on the smaller side, so expect a wait if you don’t come right when they open. To pass the time, gaze at the walls which are plastered with Japanese art and knickknacks.
