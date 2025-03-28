Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
The signature flatbread from Zhengyalov Hatz.
The namesake flatbread at Zhengyalov Hatz is one of just a handful of menu options at the Armenian restaurant in Glendale.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Food

15 L.A. restaurants where ordering the house specialty is a must

By Jessie Schiewe

Decision fatigue is a real issue when it comes to dining in Los Angeles. With so many fantastic restaurants to choose from, the first hurdle is simply deciding where to go for your next meal out. Once you’ve narrowed that down, you’re then faced with menus that can range from sparse to compendious, like the famous 300-item menu at Thai Town’s Jitlada.

But sometimes, one dish emerges as a house specialty. It takes the pressure off knowing that there’s a crowd-favorite item that never fails to delight.

“I love signature dishes and hate when restaurants run out of them,” says Cento Pasta Bar chef Avner Levi. The restaurant is known for its spicy pomodoro that’s topped with whipped ricotta and verdant basil oil. “Its popularity wasn’t something I expected; the dish just took on a life of its own.”

Even though the popularity of the dish can put pressure on the kitchen, Levi sees the signature dish as a sort of blessing because “it makes it easier for guests to come back and be more adventurous with seasonal dishes as they know the staple will always be there.”

Advertisement

There are tons of legendary foods in L.A. — take the chili cheese dog that customers line up for at Pink’s Hot Dogs or the plump xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung. Next time you want to take the guesswork out of ordering, try the signature dish at one of these 15 L.A. restaurants, from garlic chicken at a long-standing Cuban spot to a memorable salad in Pasadena.

Jessie Schiewe is a freelance journalist.

Showing  Places
Chicken Pa
(Jakob Layman)

Chicken Parmesan at Dan Tana's

West Hollywood Italian American $$
By Jessie Schiewe
For 60 years, this little yellow house on Santa Monica Boulevard has been serving up one of the best chicken Parmesan renditions in the city. The cutlet in Dan Tana’s chicken Parmesan is huge, with a crispy breaded exterior and blanketed in a layer of bubbly, broiled cheese and swimming in a pool of marinara. The dish comes with a large side of spaghetti marinara and is so filling you might not finish it all, which is a good thing because it makes for great leftovers in a sandwich or salad for lunch the next day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Italian chopped salad from Alejo's Presto Trattoria.
(Alejo’s Presto Trattoria)

Chopped Italian salad at Alejo's Italian Restaurant

Westchester Italian $$
By Jessie Schiewe
It isn’t every day you hear people freaking out over a salad, but fans of the chopped Italian at Alejo’s swear by it, not just as a start to the meal but as a worthy main course. True to tradition, the salad features finely chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and salami. It’s the house-made vinaigrette that makes this version stand out from others. And no, the restaurant will not share the recipe with you. It doesn’t hurt that fresh bread and garlic oil is served with every order.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: The signature Zhengyalov Hatz flatbread is photographed in Zhengyalov Hatz on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. The Armenian establishment combines 15 different types of greens and herbs in this griddled bread. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Zhengyalov hatz at Zhengyalov Hatz

Glendale Armenian $
By Jessie Schiewe
Zhengyalov hatz is an Armenian flatbread stuffed with more than a dozen chopped greens, including spinach, scallions, beetroot leaves, cilantro and sorrel. For years it was the only nondessert item served at the eponymous Glendale restaurant, and even though the menu expanded with chicken shawarma and lahmajun at the end of 2024, diners still come specifically for the flatbread that’s about the length of a forearm, and kneaded, rolled out and griddled in an open kitchen behind the cash register. The flavor profile is savory, sharp and refreshing, and you can order a slab of butter to slather atop the warm bread.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Garlic chicken dish at Versailles.
(Elmer Argueta)

No. 6 Famoso pollo at Versailles

Palms Cuban $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Cuban immigrant William Garcia first opened Versailles in 1980 on Venice Boulevard, drawing inspiration from his mother’s recipes. Now with three locations, Garcia has since welcomed his sons into the family business.

Versailles is known for its large menu, offering everything from grilled salmon fillet to Cuban sandwiches to a vegan picadillo dish. But it’s the No. 6 Famoso Pollo that keeps customers coming back decades later.

Also known as the famous garlic chicken, the plate includes a roasted half chicken marinated in a citrusy mojo criollo sauce, topped with sliced onions and golden-fried plantains with chewy, caramelized edges. The dish comes with your choice of white rice and black beans or moros y cristianos (rice and beans cooked together). For an upcharge, you can order all white or all dark meat. The most alluring quality of the No. 6 Famoso Pollo is the crispiness of the chicken skin. The vibrant garlic sauce soaks through to deliver a pungent wallop with each bite.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Slipper shrimp from Yang Chow.
(Jessie Schiewe)

Slippery shrimp at Yang Chow

East Pasadena Chinese $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Established in 1977, this family-owned Mandarin and Sichuan restaurant is a Chinatown staple that has expanded with locations in Pasadena and Long Beach.

Since Yang Chow’s beginning, the slippery shrimp has been a favorite. Coated in a sweet-and-spicy sticky glaze, the casing provides a crispy contrast that makes it difficult to stop eating the addictive morsels. In addition to garlic, ginger and cayenne, the clever use of ketchup in the sauce is the silent powerhouse that holds the dish together.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Spicy pomodoro from Cento.
(Liam Brown)

Spicy pomodoro at Cento Pasta Bar

West Adams Italian
By Jessie Schiewe
At the West Adams pasta bar from chef Avner Levi, a take on spicy pomodoro features al dente rigatoni noodles bolstered by a robust Calabrian chile- and truffle-packed tomato sauce and is topped with a mound of whipped ricotta cradling a pool of bright-green basil oil.

Levi played around with different iterations of the pasta for years before settling on the perfect recipe. The bar seating in the open kitchen provides the ideal view as chefs make by hand the pasta dish that gets carried out to practically every table.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Lomo saltado at Mario's Peruvian Restaurant.
(Mario’s Peruvian Restaurant)

Lomo saltado at Mario's Peruvian

Larchmont Peruvian Seafood
By Jessie Schiewe
The signature lomo saltado at Mario’s Peruvian comes in such a large portion that two people could easily share, but we’d suggest ordering your own because the leftovers taste even better the next day.

The classic Peruvian dish features beef that’s sautéed in soy sauce with seasoned fries, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions and served with a side of white rice. Save some of the spicy aji verde sauce that is offered as a complimentary starter with fresh-baked bread to pour over the main course.

The restaurant is small and doesn’t take reservations, so be prepared to wait for a table, or come on a weekday for speedier service.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Dianne salad from Green Street restaurant in Pasadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

Dianne salad from Green Street restaurant

Pasadena American $
By Jessie Schiewe
Do you know Dianne? The salad, that is. Easily Pasadena’s most famous green dish, the reputation of this salad has preceded it for decades, which is why Green Street Restaurant now sells jars of the dressing, Dianne Salad kits (sans the lettuce and chicken) and T-shirts that read: “Raised on Dianne Salad.”

The toasted almonds and sesame seeds, fried noodles and diced chicken give the salad a savory flair that complements the leafy greens and zesty dressing. Squeeze the wedge of orange over the salad as a final flourish. And don’t skip the plate of complimentary zucchini bread that comes on the side.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Chicken platter from Dino's Famous Chicken.
(Kim Fox)

Dino's chicken combo at Dino's Famous Chicken

Pico-Union Greek Latin American $
By Jessie Schiewe
The charcoal-grilled chicken here is one-of-a-kind thanks to late owner Demetrios Pantazis’ secret recipe. The fiery red chicken wasn’t on the menu when the restaurant opened in 1969 but has since become its signature dish, and Dino’s popularity has led to a second location in Pico Rivera.

“The famous chicken has been our staple since the beginning, starting with our father making it at family barbecues and our mom convincing him to put it on the menu,” says Pantazis’ daughter Tina Pantazis-Andrews. “Fifty-five years later, it remains our most popular item.”

Striped with char and flecked with red pepper, the chicken sits atop a mound of fries, its spicy-tangy sauce soaking through to form a pool at the bottom of the container. Those who no longer live in L.A. but miss Dino’s chicken can purchase the restaurant’s seasoning and sauce online to try their hand at home. Just don’t expect the ingredient list to reveal any secrets. Dino’s is too smart for that.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Carne asada torta at Mi Teresita Taco Truck

East Hollywood Mexican $
By Jessie Schiewe
This taco truck parks at the corner of Western and Lexington in the heart of Hollywood seven days a week, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Located in front of an auto shop, most diners eat on the sidewalk 9using the truck’s ledge as a tabletop) or in their cars. They’re here for the densely packed tortas.

Each torta is composed with almost scientific exactness, the layers of juicy carne asada, lettuce, tomato, avocado and creamy mayo evenly distributed between slices of bread toasted on the plancha and wrapped in cheery yellow paper. Each order comes with sides of smoky habanero and creamy avocado salsa as well as a bag of pickled onion, jalapeños and carrots. The truck takes cash only, so come prepared.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Warm butter cake from Nick's.
(Max Milla)

Warm butter cake at Nick's South Lake Avenue

Pasadena American Steakhouse $$$
By Jessie Schiewe
The butter cake at Nick’s South Lake Avenue proves that the best things in life are worth waiting for. After you finish dishes like deviled eggs topped with crumbled bacon bits, shrimp taquitos and pan-seared Chilean seabass, you’ll finally be presented with the dessert menu, where you’ll find Nick’s famous warm butter cake. Encased in a crystallized sugar crust, the moist cake is topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream and fresh berry compote. It’s so popular that some diners come specifically for the sweet finale.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Chicken special panini at Il Tramezzino.
(Il Tramezzino)

Chicken special panini at Il Tramezzino

Beverly Hills Italian $
By Jessie Schiewe
Out of more than 20 sandwich options, Il Tramezzino’s chicken special panini has been the restaurant’s most popular for more than three decades. The Italian cafe, which has a second location in Studio City, uses traditional country baguettes and was one of the first shops on the West Coast to introduce panini in the early 1990s.

The ingredients in the chicken special panini are few but mighty: grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, avocado, provolone cheese and the cafe’s secret pesto sauce that customers have long struggled to replicate. Owner Veronique de Lestang estimates that between the two locations, at least 200 chicken special panini are ordered every day. The original location in Beverly Hills now offers beer and wine.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Beef and vermicelli noodle fried dumpling from Tai He Ju.
(Jessie Schiewe)

Beef with vermicelli fried dumpling at Tai He Ju

El Monte Chinese $
By Jessie Schiewe
All of the dumplings at this incognito shop in an El Monte strip mall are made from scratch daily. Out of the 12 varieties, including steamed and pan-fried options, the beef with vermicelli fried dumplings are the staple.

High-quality brisket is ground in-house, then paired with Korean vermicelli to create a balanced filling. Available in quantities of four or eight, each order comes with the restaurant’s house chile oil and a generous bowl of complimentary corn egg drop soup.

Make a reservation to avoid a wait on the weekends. If you’d like to make the dumplings at home, you can order them frozen by calling a day in advance.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Cochinita pibil from Chichen Itza
(Jessie Schiewe)

Cochinita pibil at Chichén Itzá

Historic South-Central Mexican
By Jessie Schiewe
Chichén Itzá restaurant in Mercado la Paloma is where to go when you’re craving a soothing version of traditional Yucatecan cochinita pibil. First opened in 2001 and led by chef-owner Gilberto Cetina Jr., who also oversees Holbox, a neighboring marisqueria listed on the 2024 guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A., the pork is marinated in achiote and sour orange juice and cooked in banana leaves, with an acidity that cuts through the fattiness. The dish is topped with a generous heap of chopped pickled red onions and comes with a side of sautéed black beans, rice and fresh tortillas.

“It’s both familiar and comforting,” Cetina says of the restaurant’s starring dish, “and it hits all the bases.” Those who want to sample the cochinita pibil in a smaller portion can order a pair of tacos.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Chicken katsu curry at Daichan.
(Jessie Schiewe)

Chicken katsu curry at Daichan

Studio City Japanese $$
By Jessie Schiewe
Customers flock to this cozy restaurant in Studio City for its hearty chicken katsu curry plate. The organic chicken cutlets are generously sized, freshly breaded and deep-fried, served piping hot atop a bed of white rice (with brown rice or hijiki seaweed rice available for an extra charge). The whole thing is topped with a sweet curry sauce with a mild spice profile that still packs some heat. The katsu curry plate comes with a side of fruit, edamame and steamed carrots.

The restaurant is on the smaller side, so expect a wait if you don’t come right when they open. To pass the time, gaze at the walls which are plastered with Japanese art and knickknacks.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement