Tacos 1986 opens in DTLA; Goat Mafia drops in on Echo Park

A new chapter for Tacos 1986
Tacos 1986 opened its first restaurant in downtown this week. The Tijuana-style taco operation debuted late last year, quickly growing from its spot on a Hollywood sidewalk to multiple restaurant residencies and now, this small red-and-white space. It serves tacos, mulitas, quesadillas and vampiros featuring the operation’s celebrated adobada, asada and mushrooms, as well as the off-menu perrón, until midnight.
609 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, tacos1986.com
Goat Fellas
The Goat Mafia is popping up every Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. in Echo Park. Compton-based chef Juan Garcia will serve Jalisco-style birria de chivo in tacos, bowls and combo plates, along with a taco de cabrito using a whole kid he is cooking on site.
625 N. Alvarado St., Los Angeles, facebook.com/TheGoatMafiaGrillandCatering
A Himalayan feast in Santa Monica
Tara’s Himalayan Cuisine is open in Santa Monica across from Brentwood Country Mart. This is the fourth location for Tara Gurung Black’s lauded restaurant, which offers an assortment of Nepali and Tibetan dishes.
262 26th St., Santa Monica, (424) 744-8948, tarashimalayancuisine.com
Indoor weather and loaded fries in KTown
Rain Pocha is open in Koreatown. The discrete soju bar has curtains of real dripping rain and bar food including chicken tteok-bokki, stir-fried intestines, seafood udon, loaded fries and oysters.
3377 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/rainpocha
Guadalajara-Style Sandwiches in Whittier
La Chiva Jr. is open in Whittier. The Guadalajara-style restaurant serves tacos dorados, tortas ahogadas, wet burritos, tacos canastas and, on the weekends, menudo.
7022 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, (562) 693-7774, facebook.com/pages/La-Chiva-Jr/215577649342189
Her name is Cleo
Cleo recently reopened at its original Hollywood address within Club Los Angeles, formerly the Redbury Hotel. The menu includes squid ink paella, baked shrimp-and-crab haloumi hotpot, a full raw bar and a selection of whole fish.
1717 Vine St., Los Angeles, (323) 962-1711, sbe.com/restaurants/brands/cleo
A bastion of burrata
Burrata House is now open in Palms. The restaurant serves panini and farro bowls with burrata made by Di Stefano Cheese Co. in Pomona, including sandwiches stuffed with caprese, bresaola and prosciutto. Look for the imported Piaggio Ape food truck parked outside.
3272 Motor Ave., Los Angeles, (844) 287-7282, burratahouse.com
A distillery grows in LBC
Portuguese Bend, the first distillery in Long Beach, is now open. A tasting room serves the spirits being made on site — currently a vodka and gin, with more to come — while a diner has cocktails and dishes such as fried chicken, burgers and Tuesday night prime rib.
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach, (562) 435-4411, portuguesebenddistilling.com
A West Hollywood gin joint with draft vermouth
Bar Sopra debuted last Friday above Blackship in West Hollywood. The bar will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for amaro, gin, vermouth on tap and cocktails.
8512 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, barsoprala.com
Fresh pasta from La Botte’s chef
Colapasta is now open in Santa Monica from Stefano De Lorenzo, the former chef and owner of La Botte. Pasta made daily includes lasagna from Emilia-Romagna, Venetian gnocchi di ricotta, Neapolitan calamarata pomodoro and a gluten-free casarecce.
1241 5th St., Santa Monica, (310) 310-8336, colapasta.restaurant
Witches brew
Harry Potter-themed Nimbus Coffee is open in downtown. The café includes coffee from Tectonic, a collection of wands, breakfast pastries, red velvet “mockshakes” and a portrait of Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore.
1115 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, instagram.com/nimbus_coffee_la/
Rice principals
Kitsune, a takeout window attached to Kombu Sushi, is open every Tuesday and Saturday in Silver Lake. The small menu features four onigiri, with ingredients including salt-cured salmon and gochujang chicken breast, along with two broths and Japanese pickles.
3719 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 663-1048, instagram.com/kitsunesilverlake
T.J. tacos al carbon in North Hollywood
Tacos la Guera Estilo Tijuana is now serving North Hollywood. The streetside operation serves tacos with charcoal-grilled asada, al pastor, chicken and chorizo, with tortillas made on the spot.
6631 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, instagram.com/tacoslagueratj
Bok this way
Bok Bok Chicken, a poultry-driven Mediterranean chain from Las Vegas, is now open in the former downtown home of the Mighty. The fast-casual menu includes falafel plates, whole chicken, shawarma pita sandwiches and fattoush.
108 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, bokbokchicken.com
Navy meals
Navy Proof Food & Spirits will open July 1 at the Westin Long Beach. The restaurant has a vast supply of rums and gins, offering tableside cocktail service and a menu with 48-hour brisket on rye tartine, California spot prawns with cranberry beans, and Benton ham flatbread with charred shishito peppers.
333 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, (562) 436-3000, navyprooflb.com
Two new bars in one Santa Monica hotel
Palma, a 300-person capacity bar in the lobby of the new Santa Monica Proper Hotel, is now open with a focus on small wine and mezcal producers. It serves light bites from chef Kaleo Adams, who is also opening Calabra, a rooftop bar and restaurant at the hotel, on June 27.
700 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 620-9990, properhotel.com/hotels/santa-monica/eat-drink/
Extras
Marche Moderne is now serving Sunday brunch in Newport. The menu includes ratatouille with poached eggs and speck, deviled eggs with pork belly rillettes, and avocado toast with six-minute egg.
7862 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach, (714) 434-7900, marchemoderne.net
Nakamura-ke, “the world’s first glow-in-the-dark ramen shop” is headed to Yamashiro in Hollywood starting July 3. It will be joined by Yomi’s Saloon, a temporary bar in the Kensho space. The interactive experience includes ghost stories, art and “lumen ramen,” just one of many foods that glow.
1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, dashboard.us/glowinthedark-ramen-shop, discodiningclub.com/yomissaloon
Harold & Belle’s is celebrating 50 years this Saturday with a block party and crawfish boil that includes all-you-can-eat gumbo, jambalaya, étouffée and fried catfish. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door.
2920 West Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 735-9918, haroldandbellesrestaurant.com
Fresh, a vegan restaurant from Canada with five locations, will open its first U.S. outpost in West Hollywood this fall. Menu items include quinoa onion rings, squash tacos and kombucha Prosecco spritzers.
8768 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, freshplantpowered.com
Learn about cool new things
