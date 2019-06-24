Tacos 1986 opens in DTLA; Goat Mafia drops in on Echo Park

Tacos 1986 opened its first restaurant in downtown this week. The Tijuana-style taco operation debuted late last year, quickly growing from its spot on a Hollywood sidewalk to multiple restaurant residencies and now, this small red-and-white space. It serves tacos, mulitas, quesadillas and vampiros featuring the operation’s celebrated adobada, asada and mushrooms, as well as the off-menu perrón, until midnight.