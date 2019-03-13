Review: At Los Balcones in Studio City, modern mestizo Peruvian cooking is a party

Los Balcones is technically the second location of the Hollywood Peruvian spot of the same name, but there is little overlap between the two restaurants. The Studio City location offers an entirely separate menu developed by lauded chef-restaurateur Ricardo Zarate of Rosaliné, and Girasol's former chef de cuisine, Polit Castillo, who now leads the kitchen at Los Balcones. It's a compelling collaboration that celebrates what the team calls mestizo cuisine — highly regional and traditional Peruvian dishes spliced with modern Spanish and Asian flavors. The menu also reckons with the legacy of Girasol, a restaurant that became known for exalting native California flavors in familiar New American formats like shareable charcuterie boards and vegetable plates.