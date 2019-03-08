Review: Kasih in Little Tokyo is a shrine to fiery Indonesian sambals, curries and meats

Sambals are the unabashed running theme on Kasih’s wide-ranging menu, which is full of sharp, modern riffs on classic Indonesian salads, curries, noodles, meats and rice dishes. The restaurant is backed by a fairly big name: executive chef Vindex Tengker, a globetrotting figure who made a name for himself overseeing the resort kitchens at Four Seasons hotels in Bali, Los Angeles and Jakarta. More recently, Tengker has become a fixture on cooking shows including “MasterChef Indonesia” and “Top Chef Indonesia.” In the kitchen, the chef making the restaurant work on a day-to-day basis is chef de cuisine Zachary Hamel, who spent part of his childhood in Thailand, trained in Bangkok, cooked at Momofuku Má Pêche in New York and was most recently the sous chef at West Hollywood’s ultra-stylish E.P. & L.P. In the lead-up to Kasih’s opening, Hamel spent months in Indonesia learning to interpret the vast and diverse regional matrix that makes up the polyglot country’s cuisines.