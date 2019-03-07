Review: Tesse is a Sunset Strip charmer that deserves more attention

Did the location, along a stretch known more for boozing than serious dining, squelch word of mouth? Had the restaurant been overshadowed by Chait’s next venture, the Manufactory/Tartine Bianco gargantuan that came to life last month in Row DTLA? Was it the food at Tesse? I wasn’t around to report on the quality of the cooking at its opening, but I can tell you now that Francois and his crew have settled into an upbeat, feel-good groove in their open kitchen.