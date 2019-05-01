Review: At Otoño in Highland Park, modern Spanish cooking with an L.A. twist

At Otoño, Montaño has expanded her focus beyond the pintxos of Basque country, diving deeper into the regional dishes of Catalonia and Valencia, adding more fideuàs and paellas to the menu. The restaurant’s design was inspired by her recent travels through Valencia, a region she explored at length after leaving Ración. The enormous mural that spans the length of two walls near the front of the dining room is a swirling maelstrom of color and graffiti painted by the superstar Valencian street-art duo PichiAvo. Beyond the mural, the restaurant is outfitted with a grand bar framed by vintage tiles and a tiny, partially open kitchen where Montaño and her team somehow work at a significantly higher volume than they did at Ración. The mood is lively; the service cheerful. If I have one complaint, it's that the pace of service moves too quickly at times, with what feels like regimented spaces between courses. There is sometimes the sense of being rushed.