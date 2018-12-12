A museum of ‘disgusting’ food provokes, but fails to enlighten

Root beer and Pop-Tarts as disgusting? Well, the United States had to be included, somehow. Asia is the most represented region of the world, and China is the most represented country, with 11 entries. The Chinese examples — dog meat, rabbit heads and bull penis — are unevenly lumped together. Dog meat is controversial within China, a country with more than 1.4 billion people, a majority of whom I can confidently assert do not eat dog meat (in Hong Kong and Taiwan, it’s illegal). Rabbit heads, on the other hand, are a specialty of the Sichuan region, and I saw them frequently in Chengdu during a recent trip. Penis is consumed for medicinal or aphrodisiacal purposes — not as a common meal. “The variation alone in China could have filled a good part of the museum,” West said in a follow-up interview, but added that he “really tried not to single out a single group.”