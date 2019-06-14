Advertisement

Five recipes for Father's Day

By
Jun 14, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Five recipes for Father's Day
Pasta-loving dads will be into this cheesy carbonara pasta laced with prosciutto. (Leslie Grow / For the Times / Food styling by Brett Long / Prop styling by Nidia Cueva)

Make a home-cooked treat for dad this Father’s Day. We’ve got ideas for dads with all different tastes:

Advertisement
Sticky ribs always win.
Sticky ribs always win. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

For meat-lovers, these sticky brown sugar and bourbon baby back ribs are a surefire win.

Juicy steak and cherries come together in this hearty salad.
Juicy steak and cherries come together in this hearty salad. (Maria Zizka)

Dads who like a good steak and salad can get the best of both worlds in this warm steak salad with sherried cherries. Try it with fresh cherries from the market.
Wide noodles taste great here, but spaghetti works well too.
Wide noodles taste great here, but spaghetti works well too. (Leslie Grow / For the Times / Food styling by Brett Long / Prop styling by Nidia Cueva)

For pasta people, this comforting yet light spring pea carbonara always wins. (You can leave out the prosciutto for vegetarians.)

Licorice is surprising and delicious in this homemade ice cream.
Licorice is surprising and delicious in this homemade ice cream. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Adventurous eaters will love this licorice ice cream.

You can never go wrong with double chocolate brownies.
You can never go wrong with double chocolate brownies. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)

And dads who crave classic chocolate desserts will be so grateful for a batch of these double chocolate fudgy walnut brownies.

Happy Father’s Day!

Still need a Father's Day Gift? Give dad a subscription!

Dads who like to eat and cook will love getting access to more recipes like these. Consider giving him a subscription today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

Advertisement
Advertisement