Five recipes for Father's Day

Make a home-cooked treat for dad this Father’s Day. We’ve got ideas for dads with all different tastes:
For meat-lovers, these sticky brown sugar and bourbon baby back ribs are a surefire win.
Dads who like a good steak and salad can get the best of both worlds in this warm steak salad with sherried cherries. Try it with fresh cherries from the market.
For pasta people, this comforting yet light spring pea carbonara always wins. (You can leave out the prosciutto for vegetarians.)
Adventurous eaters will love this licorice ice cream.
And dads who crave classic chocolate desserts will be so grateful for a batch of these double chocolate fudgy walnut brownies.
Happy Father’s Day!
Still need a Father's Day Gift? Give dad a subscription!
Dads who like to eat and cook will love getting access to more recipes like these. Consider giving him a subscription today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.