15 Super Bowl party recipes everyone will love

Rooting for your team to win the Super Bowl can be nerve-racking; hosting a Super Bowl party shouldn’t be. Stick to the classics and make game day foods that appeal to everyone.

Here are the Super Bowl cooking questions I get every year and the recipes that answer them:

Should I make something from the teams’ home cities? If so, what?

It’s not necessary, but go for it if you can. This year, I’d recommend cioppino for the 49ers and baby back ribs for Kansas City.

Advertisement

Is there anything better to munch on than Chex Mix?

I prefer Crispix Arare. It’s as crunchy as salty cereal mixes, but a little sweet, too, and very munchable.

What’s the best way to make nacho sauce from scratch?

Homemade nacho sauce tastes way better than jarred, especially when the recipe comes from chef Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish. His fully loaded nachos coat chips with beef picadillo, pinto beans, pickled chiles, avocado-tomatillo salsa, and pico de gallo.

Advertisement

What about something to put on a cracker?

You can’t do better than pimento cheese spread on Ritz crackers.

Spicy pimento cheese is the perfect way to start a party. (Leslie Grow)

I want cheesy goodness but I have some dairy-free friends coming.

This vegan artichoke-spinach version of cheesy artichoke dip is just as rich and tasty for the dairy averse.

Artichoke dip tastes the best with tortilla chips.

Burgers are my go-to game food. What do I do for friends who don’t eat meat or bread?

Spoil yourself and start with these classic burgers smothered with sauteed onions and melty cheese. Then, make plant-based burgers for meatless guests and this Thai-style burger in lettuce cups for gluten-free ones.

Advertisement

I’m more of a wing man. Buffalo-style is great, but are there other options that are as spicy and awesome?

Chipotles in adobo make these grilled ones super hot and gochujang gives this Korean fried chicken a deep sugary heat.

Am I supposed to serve dessert at a Super Bowl party?

I always like to offer homemade sweets to anyone in my house at any time. For game day, I’d go with beloved standards like rice krispie treats with burnt marshmallows and big, fat chocolate chunk cookies. For gluten-free friends, you can’t go wrong with these buckwheat brownies.