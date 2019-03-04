This homesteader’s dream shop comes outfitted with a sound-proofed grain mill

Milling flour is not a quiet activity, so recently Sie found a sound-proof box (“I bought it off some engineer in Long Beach”) and installed his large mill inside of it. As my bag of Fire Blend was being ground inside the muffling box, the whole contraption about the size of a beer fridge, Sie poured a scoop of rye from Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi into one of the smaller mills. The sound was like distant traffic.