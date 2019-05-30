Review: Tartine Bianco at the Row is where all your bread dreams come true

You won’t find Bianco’s famously blistery wood-fired pizzas on the menu, but there are exquisite flatbreads, which are also available at the Market Bar and at the Market’s take-away counter. They are thick and delicately chewy, revealing a mastery of flavor and form. A lemon flatbread speckled with fresh rosemary and thin rounds of red onion revels in bright, herbal flavor; the leek version is suffused with the bittersweet flavors of deep caramelization. The Bianco DiNapoli tomato flatbread is an unassuming masterpiece: the sharp, baked-in parmigiano reggiano converges beautifully with the sweet-sharp acidity of Bianco DiNapoli’s California-grown plum tomatoes, which have been cooked down to a soft, creamy slurry. This is some of the best pizza in the city, even if it’s not technically pizza at all.