Review: At Long Beach’s Amorcito, fast-casual Mexican from L.A.’s king of ‘pocho’ cuisine

Pochismo, in Ortega's cooking, is a philosophy and culinary aesthetic guided by several qualities: wit, irreverence and the sort of fearless autonomy that allows a chef to erase the boundaries between what we think of as "Mexican" and "American" cooking; haute and lowbrow cuisine. In Ortega's world, the tension that comes from living between two different cultures is not a source of anguish or confusion, but something to be exploited for creative purposes. Some of his most famous dishes include chilaquiles plates made out of Doritos; a tater tot poutine lathered in black mole; pasta sauced with puréed New Mexico Hatch green chiles. "Authenticity," a dubious concept frequently imposed on Mexican cooking, is never more meaningless than when you pull up a chair at Ortega's table.