What Trump's tariffs may mean for your avocado toast habit

Now that President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs up to 25% on all Mexican goods, it seems timely to remember that Mexico is by far the largest supplier of produce imports to the United States.
If the 25% tariff goes into effect, it will cost American consumers of Mexican produce $3 billion, said the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas in a statement Friday.
Some tropical items would be especially hard-hit. Roughly two-thirds of our mangoes, three-quarters of our papayas and 98% of our limes come from Mexico.
Mexico supplies three-quarters of our avocados. California-grown avocados are in peak season now through midsummer but can’t satisfy more than a fraction of domestic demand, and this year’s crop is small.
The United States is least dependent on Mexico for produce during the summer, when many domestic crops such as tomatoes and berries are abundant.
American growers of crops such as apples, cherries, peaches and potatoes would suffer if Mexico, an important market, imposes countervailing duties. American corn, soybean, meat and dairy farmers would be particularly hard-hit. Some domestic growers might make more money if Mexican competitors are burdened by tariffs, but many American farming and marketing companies, including Driscoll’s, Sunkist, NatureSweet and Taylor Farms, grow or source in Mexico.
Imported produce
These are the produce crops that were mostly imported in 2016, and for which Mexico supplies the great majority.
|Food
|Imported to US
|Imported from Mexico
|FoodMangoes
|Imported to US99.90%
|Imported from Mexico66.60%
|FoodLimes
|Imported to US99.90%
|Imported from Mexico98.10%
|FoodPapayas
|Imported to US97.70%
|Imported from Mexico79.00%
|FoodAvocados
|Imported to US85.90%
|Imported from Mexico88.40%
|FoodBlackberries
|Imported to US78%
|Imported from Mexico95.30%
|FoodRaspberries
|Imported to US48.40%
|Imported from Mexico97.90%
|FoodAsparagus
|Imported to US95.60%
|Imported from Mexico58.20%
|FoodArtichokes
|Imported to US79%
|Imported from Mexico97%
|FoodCucumbers
|Imported to US74.20%
|Imported from Mexico79.30%
|FoodSquash
|Imported to US64.70%
|Imported from Mexico90.30%
|FoodBell peppers
|Imported to US60.20%
|Imported from Mexico72.70%
|FoodTomatoes
|Imported to US57.20%
|Imported from Mexico98.50%
|FoodEggplant
|Imported to US56.90%
|Imported from Mexico79.60%
Source: USDA
In the mood for a pluot?
Like food? Like words? Like knowing what's happening? Then subscribe to the L.A. Times — just 99 cents for the first four weeks — to get access to our team’s news, reviews and recipes, and for unlimited access to the country's best culture, entertainment and breaking news reporting.