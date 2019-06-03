What Trump's tariffs may mean for your avocado toast habit

American growers of crops such as apples, cherries, peaches and potatoes would suffer if Mexico, an important market, imposes countervailing duties. American corn, soybean, meat and dairy farmers would be particularly hard-hit. Some domestic growers might make more money if Mexican competitors are burdened by tariffs, but many American farming and marketing companies, including Driscoll’s, Sunkist, NatureSweet and Taylor Farms, grow or source in Mexico.