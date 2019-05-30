White Zin is in, again: Niccolo Coturri is giving one wine a new life

Yet all of that is white Zinfandel’s story, and Coturri doesn’t shy away from it. Flavors of red fruits that could easily be reduced to eye rolls are suddenly refreshing. They’re not just any candied strawberries; they’re the white-topped, nearly ripe strawberries that start popping up in the backyard at the end of May. The pure watermelon juice is accompanied with pickled rinds and a late-afternoon breeze of dusty rosemary off the palisades. Drinking Sonoma Mtn’s Zin Contact is like taking a confectionary zip line electrified with acidity and sparkling sea salt down the California coast. Then probably skinny-dipping in the Pacific because it wouldn’t be a California Zin if it wasn’t 14% alcohol by volume, but it sure doesn’t taste like it. Zin Contact is an indulgent and nostalgic party in a bottle, and whatever skepticism I came in with was washed away with each sip.