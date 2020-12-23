DTLA’s 8 restaurants from The Times’ 101

[It’s here: The Los Angeles Times’ 101 restaurants, dishes, people and ideas that define how we eat in 2020.]

Downtown Los Angeles is one of the most dynamic dining destinations in the city, and it remains so as many restaurants have made the turn to takeout. Whether you’re in the mood for rich pastas or mesquite-grilled steak stuffed into some of the best tortillas in the city, these nine restaurants from the 2020 101 restaurants guide will keep you coming back downtown.